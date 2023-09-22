Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 1027.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

The last day's data for Axis Bank shows that the open price was 1026.15, the close price was 1027.25, the high was 1033.4, and the low was 1012.15. The market capitalization is 312,385.22 crore. The 52-week high was 1047.45 and the 52-week low was 706. The BSE volume for the day was 74,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months0.21%
6 Months19.52%
YTD8.64%
1 Year25.78%
22 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1013.7, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1027.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1013.7. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.55.

22 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1027.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 74,033 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,027.25.

