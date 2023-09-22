Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

The last day's data for Axis Bank shows that the open price was ₹1026.15, the close price was ₹1027.25, the high was ₹1033.4, and the low was ₹1012.15. The market capitalization is ₹312,385.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low was ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 74,033 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|0.21%
|6 Months
|19.52%
|YTD
|8.64%
|1 Year
|25.78%
As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1013.7. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.55.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 74,033 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,027.25.
