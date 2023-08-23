Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹953 and closed at ₹952.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹959.05, while the lowest price was ₹948.95. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹295,115.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 129,712 shares.
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹965.6, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 8.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the actual increase in price is ₹8.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|-0.72%
|6 Months
|13.39%
|YTD
|2.5%
|1 Year
|29.01%
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹958, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% and the price has gone up by 5.5 points.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a total volume of 129,712 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹952.5.
