Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 957.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 953 and closed at 952.5. The highest price reached during the day was 959.05, while the lowest price was 948.95. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 295,115.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 129,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹965.6, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹957.45

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 965.6, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 8.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the actual increase in price is 8.15.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months-0.72%
6 Months13.39%
YTD2.5%
1 Year29.01%
23 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹958, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹952.5

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 958, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% and the price has gone up by 5.5 points.

23 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹952.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a total volume of 129,712 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 952.5.

