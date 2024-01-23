 Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps as Trading Turns Bearish | Mint
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps as Trading Turns Bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps as Trading Turns Bearish

5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 1120.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1104.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1130.25 and closed at 1120.75. The high for the day was 1134.7 and the low was 1122.1. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently 348,979.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 9001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:26:09 AM IST

Axis Bank January futures opened at 1124.7 as against previous close of 1120.2

Axis Bank, with a spot price of 1105.15, has a bid price of 1106.3 and an offer price of 1106.7. The bid quantity stands at 625, while the offer quantity is 1250. The stock's open interest is 36,981,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:11:22 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 11:08:06 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1104.65, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1120.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 1104.65. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.1, which means the stock price has decreased by 16.1.

Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:51:42 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1140.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.5 (-22.54%) & 7.75 (-22.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 12.7 (+27.64%) & 22.5 (+27.84%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:33:21 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India625.35-6.15-0.97660.4499.35558100.61
Kotak Mahindra Bank1817.310.850.62063.01644.2361016.93
Axis Bank1111.55-9.2-0.821151.5814.25342007.49
Indusind Bank1515.05-19.0-1.241694.35990.25117552.0
Bank Of Baroda229.45-2.75-1.18240.0146.5118656.91
23 Jan 2024, 10:29:31 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1113.45, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1120.75

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1113.45 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:20:37 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Axis Bank stock today was 1118.5, while the high price reached 1141.8.

23 Jan 2024, 10:01:56 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:59:11 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:49:21 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1132.1, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1120.75

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1132.1. It has seen a 1.01% increase in value, with a net change of 11.35.

23 Jan 2024, 09:32:51 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months4.7%
6 Months15.41%
YTD1.7%
1 Year20.47%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16:13 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1120.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a trading volume of 9001 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1120.75.

