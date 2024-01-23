Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Slumps as Trading Turns Bearish

Axis Bank January futures opened at 1124.7 as against previous close of 1120.2 Axis Bank, with a spot price of 1105.15, has a bid price of 1106.3 and an offer price of 1106.7. The bid quantity stands at 625, while the offer quantity is 1250. The stock's open interest is 36,981,875.

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is ₹1103.1, while the high price is ₹1141.8.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1104.65, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1120.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1104.65. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹16.1. Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

Top active options for Axis Bank Top active call options for Axis Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1150.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1140.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.5 (-22.54%) & ₹7.75 (-22.89%) respectively. Top active put options for Axis Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹12.7 (+27.64%) & ₹22.5 (+27.84%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap State Bank Of India 625.35 -6.15 -0.97 660.4 499.35 558100.61 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1817.3 10.85 0.6 2063.0 1644.2 361016.93 Axis Bank 1111.55 -9.2 -0.82 1151.5 814.25 342007.49 Indusind Bank 1515.05 -19.0 -1.24 1694.35 990.25 117552.0 Bank Of Baroda 229.45 -2.75 -1.18 240.0 146.5 118656.91

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1113.45, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1120.75 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1113.45 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -7.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1132.1, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1120.75 The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1132.1. It has seen a 1.01% increase in value, with a net change of 11.35.

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.13% 3 Months 4.7% 6 Months 15.41% YTD 1.7% 1 Year 20.47%