Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 991.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 998 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank's stock opened at 991.65 and closed at 991.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 999.85 and a low of 988. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 307,633.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,264 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹991.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 66,264 shares and the closing price was 991.7.

