Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks dip as investors express concerns
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks dip as investors express concerns

16 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 980.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

The last day of trading for Axis Bank saw the stock open at 990.05 and close at 990.95. The high for the day was 992.95, while the low was 977.95. The market capitalization of the company is 301,702.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45, and the 52-week low is 796.9. The BSE volume for the day was 349,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38:25 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days995.55
10 Days1001.72
20 Days1010.03
50 Days991.38
100 Days977.01
300 Days929.08
23 Oct 2023, 01:29:12 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.8 (-46.67%) & 4.95 (-41.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.5 (+34.88%) & 9.3 (+36.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:23:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock reached a low of 971.1 and a high of 985 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18:20 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹973.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹980.3

The current data shows that Axis Bank stock is priced at 973.5, which represents a decrease of 0.69%. The net change in the stock price is -6.8.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:56:51 PM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 978.0 as against previous close of 981.5

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 974. The bid price stands at 974.85, while the offer price is 975.25. The offer quantity is 1250, and the bid quantity is 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 40,093,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:52:11 PM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:31:07 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India561.25-2.0-0.36629.65499.35500893.84
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.1-19.45-1.12063.01644.2347667.27
Axis Bank974.55-5.75-0.591047.45796.9299854.61
Indusind Bank1454.35-14.85-1.011475.5990.25112842.32
Bank Of Baroda200.05-2.25-1.11219.6129.65103453.1
23 Oct 2023, 12:20:34 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 971.45, while the high price reached 985.

23 Oct 2023, 12:20:19 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹973.65, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹980.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 973.65. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.65.

Click here for Axis Bank AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:12:56 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy22212224
Buy14141515
Hold4432
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:02:21 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.2 (-39.05%) & 5.6 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.7 (+27.44%) & 8.65 (+27.21%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:47:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹975.2, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹980.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 975.2. The percent change is -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decrease of 5.1 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31:06 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India561.45-1.8-0.32629.65499.35501072.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1752.75-16.8-0.952063.01644.2348193.7
Axis Bank974.9-5.4-0.551047.45796.9299962.3
Indusind Bank1455.05-14.15-0.961475.5990.25112896.63
Bank Of Baroda199.7-2.6-1.29219.6129.65103272.1
23 Oct 2023, 11:27:19 AM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 978.0 as against previous close of 981.5

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 978.15. The bid price is 979.15, and the offer price is 979.4. The offer quantity is 625, while the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest stands at 40,370,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:22:06 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock reached a low of 974.4 and a high of 985 during the current day's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 11:04:22 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹979.3, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹980.3

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 979.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -1. This indicates a small decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:51:24 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.8 (-27.62%) & 6.6 (-21.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.5 (+6.98%) & 7.05 (+3.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:19 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India561.4-1.85-0.33629.65499.35501027.71
Kotak Mahindra Bank1748.4-21.15-1.22063.01644.2347329.55
Axis Bank979.0-1.3-0.131047.45796.9301223.81
Indusind Bank1459.55-9.65-0.661475.5990.25113245.78
Bank Of Baroda200.2-2.1-1.04219.6129.65103530.67
23 Oct 2023, 10:31:04 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.2, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹980.3

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is 978.2 with a percent change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24:51 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Axis Bank stock was 974.4 and the high price was 985.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06:46 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:08 AM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 978.0 as against previous close of 981.5

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 980.4. The bid price is 981.35 and the offer price is 981.55. The offer quantity is 1250 shares while the bid quantity is 625 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 41,365,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹979.5, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹980.3

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 979.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:46:28 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months2.92%
6 Months13.44%
YTD4.99%
1 Year18.71%
23 Oct 2023, 09:11:40 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹980, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹980.3

23 Oct 2023, 08:16:57 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹990.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on BSE had a volume of 349,581 shares and closed at a price of 990.95.

