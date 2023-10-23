Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks dip as investors express concerns

The last day of trading for Axis Bank saw the stock open at ₹990.05 and close at ₹990.95. The high for the day was ₹992.95, while the low was ₹977.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹301,702.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, and the 52-week low is ₹796.9. The BSE volume for the day was 349,581 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 995.55 10 Days 1001.72 20 Days 1010.03 50 Days 991.38 100 Days 977.01 300 Days 929.08

Top active options for Axis Bank Top active call options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹990.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.8 (-46.67%) & ₹4.95 (-41.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Axis Bank at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.5 (+34.88%) & ₹9.3 (+36.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹973.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹980.3 The current data shows that Axis Bank stock is priced at ₹973.5, which represents a decrease of 0.69%. The net change in the stock price is -6.8. Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap State Bank Of India 561.25 -2.0 -0.36 629.65 499.35 500893.84 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1750.1 -19.45 -1.1 2063.0 1644.2 347667.27 Axis Bank 974.55 -5.75 -0.59 1047.45 796.9 299854.61 Indusind Bank 1454.35 -14.85 -1.01 1475.5 990.25 112842.32 Bank Of Baroda 200.05 -2.25 -1.11 219.6 129.65 103453.1

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹973.65, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹980.3 The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹973.65. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹6.65. Click here for Axis Bank AGM

Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 22 21 22 24 Buy 14 14 15 15 Hold 4 4 3 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹975.2, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹980.3 Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹975.2. The percent change is -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.1 in the stock price.

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹979.3, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹980.3 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹979.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -1. This indicates a small decline in the stock value.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹978.2, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹980.3 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that its price is ₹978.2 with a percent change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.38% 3 Months 2.92% 6 Months 13.44% YTD 4.99% 1 Year 18.71%

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹990.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on BSE had a volume of 349,581 shares and closed at a price of ₹990.95.