Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 957.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹960.6 and closed at ₹957.45. The stock had a high of ₹980.3 and a low of ₹958.05. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹301,539.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock was 486,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:11:34 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹957.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 486,504 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹957.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!