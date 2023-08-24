Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹960.6 and closed at ₹957.45. The stock had a high of ₹980.3 and a low of ₹958.05. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹301,539.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock was 486,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.