Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 1120.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1088.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's opening price was 1130.25, closing price was 1120.75, high was 1141.8, and low was 1079.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 335,855.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1151.5 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 150,040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1120.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was recorded at 150,040 shares. The closing price for Axis Bank shares was 1120.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.