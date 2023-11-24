Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹998.25 and closed at ₹998.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1003.45 and a low of ₹995.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹307,968.18 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1047.45 and ₹814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 135,924 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
