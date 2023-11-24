Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 999.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 998.25 and closed at 998.2. The stock reached a high of 1003.45 and a low of 995.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 307,968.18 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1047.45 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 135,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1001, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change in the stock price is 1.95.

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on BSE had a volume of 135,924 shares and closed at a price of 998.2.

