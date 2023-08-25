comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock plummets as investors react to disappointing earnings
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock plummets as investors react to disappointing earnings

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 981.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 983.7 and closed at 978.8. The stock reached a high of 994.55 and a low of 979.25. The market capitalization of the bank was 302,417.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 989.9, while the 52-week low was 706. The stock had a BSE volume of 142,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:00 AM IST

Axis Bank August futures opened at 976.5 as against previous close of 983.5

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 973.25. The bid price is 974.65 and the offer price is 974.9. The offer quantity is 625 shares and the bid quantity is 1250 shares. The open interest is 37,745,625 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:01:54 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹972.5, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹981.65

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 972.5, which represents a decrease of 0.93%. The net change in the stock price is -9.15, indicating a decline in value.

Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:40:11 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹974.15, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹981.65

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 974.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.76%, resulting in a net change of -7.5. This indicates a slight decline in the value of Axis Bank stock.

25 Aug 2023, 09:30:34 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:06:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹981.65, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹978.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 981.65. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

25 Aug 2023, 08:28:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹978.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 142,356 shares. The closing price for the day was 978.8.

