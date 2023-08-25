Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock plummets as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹983.7 and closed at ₹978.8. The stock reached a high of ₹994.55 and a low of ₹979.25. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹302,417.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹989.9, while the 52-week low was ₹706. The stock had a BSE volume of 142,356 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Axis Bank August futures opened at 976.5 as against previous close of 983.5 Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 973.25. The bid price is 974.65 and the offer price is 974.9. The offer quantity is 625 shares and the bid quantity is 1250 shares. The open interest is 37,745,625 shares.

