Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1040.1 and closed at ₹1088.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1073 and a low of ₹1020.85. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹326,565.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1151.5 and ₹814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 376,985 shares.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1058.75 with a percent change of -2.77 and a net change of -30.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.77% and the price has decreased by ₹30.15. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
