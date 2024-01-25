Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 1088.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1058.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1040.1 and closed at 1088.9. The stock reached a high of 1073 and a low of 1020.85. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 326,565.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1151.5 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 376,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1058.75, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹1088.9

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1058.75 with a percent change of -2.77 and a net change of -30.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.77% and the price has decreased by 30.15. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

25 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1088.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 376,985 shares and closed at a price of 1088.9.

