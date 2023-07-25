Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Axis Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 971.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹973.4 and closed at ₹971.4. The stock reached a high of ₹984.8 and a low of ₹968.7 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently at ₹299,025.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹662.25. The trading volume on the BSE for Axis Bank was 179,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
