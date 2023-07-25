Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 971.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 973.4 and closed at 971.4. The stock reached a high of 984.8 and a low of 968.7 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently at 299,025.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 662.25. The trading volume on the BSE for Axis Bank was 179,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹971.4 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 179,412 shares, with a closing price of 971.4.

