Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Shows Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1014.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1018.2 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 1010.05, close price was 1014.95, high was 1027, and low was 1008.35. The market capitalization of the bank is 313,771.95 crore. The 52-week high was 1047.45 and the 52-week low was 706. The BSE volume for the day was 136,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1018.2, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1014.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1018.2. It has seen a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 3.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

25 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1014.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a total trading volume of 136,447 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Axis Bank's shares was 1014.95.

