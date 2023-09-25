Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Shows Gains

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1010.05, close price was ₹1014.95, high was ₹1027, and low was ₹1008.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹313,771.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low was ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 136,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.