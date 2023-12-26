Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1087.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1089.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1097.95, reached a high of 1106, and a low of 1085.9. The closing price was 1095.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 335459.76 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5 and the 52-week low was 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares was 596,279.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.86%
3 Months-0.78%
6 Months13.55%
YTD16.55%
1 Year18.35%
26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1089.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1087.85

The current data shows that the Axis Bank stock is priced at 1089.05. There has been a slight increase of 0.11% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1095.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 596,279 shares and closed at a price of 1,095.4.

