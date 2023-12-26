Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Trading

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1097.95, reached a high of ₹1106, and a low of ₹1085.9. The closing price was ₹1095.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹335459.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low was ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares was 596,279.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|-0.78%
|6 Months
|13.55%
|YTD
|16.55%
|1 Year
|18.35%
The current data shows that the Axis Bank stock is priced at ₹1089.05. There has been a slight increase of 0.11% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 596,279 shares and closed at a price of ₹1,095.4.
