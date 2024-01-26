Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 1058.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1043.1 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank had an opening price of 1059.3 and a closing price of 1058.75. The stock's highest price during the day was 1064.25, while the lowest price was 1025.45. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently at 321,738.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1151.5, and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 930,461 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1058.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 930,461 shares. The closing price for the day was 1058.75.

