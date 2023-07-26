comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 962.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 976.25 and closed at 971.55. The stock's highest point during the day was 976.7, while the lowest point was 953.95. The market capitalization of the bank is 296,561.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9, and the 52-week low is 702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 150,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:52:59 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹965, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹962.85

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 965, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% and has gained 2.15 points.

26 Jul 2023, 09:35:31 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹967.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹962.85

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 967.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Axis Bank stock has seen a small gain in value.

26 Jul 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

26 Jul 2023, 09:22:42 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹965.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹962.85

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 965.55. There has been a 0.28 percent change, with a net change of 2.7.

26 Jul 2023, 09:00:04 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹962.85, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹971.55

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 962.85 with a percent change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -8.7, indicating a decrease of 8.7 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

26 Jul 2023, 08:22:12 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹971.55 yesterday

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 150,643 shares with a closing price of 971.55.

