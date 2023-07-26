Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹976.25 and closed at ₹971.55. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹976.7, while the lowest point was ₹953.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹296,561.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 150,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.