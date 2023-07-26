Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Shows Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹976.25 and closed at ₹971.55. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹976.7, while the lowest point was ₹953.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹296,561.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9, and the 52-week low is ₹702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 150,643 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹965, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% and has gained 2.15 points.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹967.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Axis Bank stock has seen a small gain in value.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹965.55. There has been a 0.28 percent change, with a net change of 2.7.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹962.85 with a percent change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -8.7, indicating a decrease of 8.7 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
