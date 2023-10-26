comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's 955.35
BackBack

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35

24 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 955.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 963.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 974 and a low of 951.55. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 294,450.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45, while the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 90,908 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30:48 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35

Axis Bank's stock today closed at 971.95, with a net change of 16.6 and a percent change of 1.74. Yesterday's closing price was 955.35.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23:14 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India547.15-9.2-1.65629.65499.35488310.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.55-34.55-2.02063.01644.2336631.95
Axis Bank971.9516.61.741047.45814.25299054.63
Indusind Bank1414.151.450.11475.5990.25109723.22
Bank Of Baroda189.3-5.55-2.85219.6142.4597893.89
26 Oct 2023, 05:42:35 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Axis Bank stock had a low price of 953.3 and a high price of 975.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:50 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Axis Bank Ltd stock is 814.30, while the 52-week high price is 1047.50.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28:40 PM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 952.8 as against previous close of 956.9

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 971.95. The bid price stands at 971.6, while the offer price is 972.05. The offer quantity is 625 shares, and the bid quantity is 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 18,796,875 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:04:58 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹971.15, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹955.35

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 971.15, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 15.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.65% and has gained 15.8 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:44:47 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.0 (+19.82%) & 26.4 (+22.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.0 (-30.11%) & 16.55 (-27.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39:56 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India545.8-10.55-1.9629.65499.35487105.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1693.55-35.55-2.062063.01644.2336433.29
Axis Bank970.114.751.541047.45814.25298485.41
Indusind Bank1419.957.250.511475.5990.25110173.24
Bank Of Baroda189.75-5.1-2.62219.6142.4598126.6
26 Oct 2023, 02:26:35 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹968.7, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 968.7 with a percent change of 1.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.4% from its previous closing price. The net change is 13.35, indicating that the stock has increased by 13.35 in value. Overall, the stock of Axis Bank is performing well with a positive change in price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:26:20 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is 953.3 and the high price is 974.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13:03 PM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 952.8 as against previous close of 956.9

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 968.05. The bid price is 967.4 and the offer price is 967.8. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 20,465,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:53:32 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹968.3, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 968.3, which represents a 1.36% increase compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41:44 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days987.20
10 Days998.45
20 Days1007.29
50 Days991.64
100 Days977.27
300 Days929.25
26 Oct 2023, 01:29:40 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.15 (+30.41%) & 28.15 (+30.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.3 (-28.49%) & 16.7 (-27.07%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21:56 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹969.5, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 969.5, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.48% and has seen a net gain of 14.15 points.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:38 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock reached a low of 953.3 and a high of 974 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:58:09 PM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:40:49 PM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 952.8 as against previous close of 956.9

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 971.55. The bid price is 972.35 and the offer price is 972.75. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is also 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 19310000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:31:07 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India544.15-12.2-2.19629.65499.35485632.76
Kotak Mahindra Bank1704.45-24.65-1.432063.01644.2338598.64
Axis Bank968.1512.81.341047.45814.25297885.43
Indusind Bank1410.05-2.65-0.191475.5990.25109405.1
Bank Of Baroda191.35-3.5-1.8219.6142.4598954.02
26 Oct 2023, 12:24:30 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35

26 Oct 2023, 12:21:25 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is 953.3, while the high price is 974.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06:54 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.1 (+11.52%) & 24.9 (+15.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.5 (-16.67%) & 19.5 (-14.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01:10 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹965, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 965, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 9.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.01% and the value has increased by 9.65.

26 Oct 2023, 11:43:06 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India547.85-8.5-1.53629.65499.35488934.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1701.15-27.95-1.622063.01644.2337943.07
Axis Bank961.56.150.641047.45814.25295839.32
Indusind Bank1398.55-14.15-1.01475.5990.25108512.82
Bank Of Baroda190.75-4.1-2.1219.6142.4598643.73
26 Oct 2023, 11:31:47 AM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 952.8 as against previous close of 956.9

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 957.6 with a bid price of 957.35 and an offer price of 957.6. The offer quantity is 625 shares and the bid quantity is also 625 shares. The open interest for the stock is 18,058,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:13:16 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 953.3 and the high price was 969.

26 Oct 2023, 11:09:45 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹960.45, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹955.35

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 960.45 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 5.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:01 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.45 (+5.53%) & 23.9 (+11.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.2 (-12.9%) & 20.0 (-12.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32:12 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India549.25-7.1-1.28629.65499.35490184.31
Kotak Mahindra Bank1708.55-20.55-1.192063.01644.2339413.12
Axis Bank964.89.450.991047.45814.25296854.68
Indusind Bank1397.9-14.8-1.051475.5990.25108462.39
Bank Of Baroda190.2-4.65-2.39219.6142.4598359.31
26 Oct 2023, 10:30:07 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Axis Bank stock was 953.3, while the high price was 969.

26 Oct 2023, 10:28:18 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹964.2, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 964.2. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 8.85.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12:12 AM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 952.8 as against previous close of 956.9

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 966.1 with a bid price of 965.2 and an offer price of 965.55. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The stock has an open interest of 17,252,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:55 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹966.3, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 966.3, which represents a 1.15% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 10.95 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:58 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:43:14 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.22%
3 Months1.87%
6 Months7.64%
YTD2.32%
1 Year5.83%
26 Oct 2023, 09:07:52 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹955.35, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹963.45

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 955.35 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84%, resulting in a net change of -8.1, or a decrease of 8.1.

26 Oct 2023, 08:27:43 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹963.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 90908 shares and closed at a price of 963.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App