Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹963.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹974 and a low of ₹951.55. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹294,450.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 90,908 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35 Axis Bank's stock today closed at ₹971.95, with a net change of ₹16.6 and a percent change of 1.74. Yesterday's closing price was ₹955.35.

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap State Bank Of India 547.15 -9.2 -1.65 629.65 499.35 488310.14 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1694.55 -34.55 -2.0 2063.0 1644.2 336631.95 Axis Bank 971.95 16.6 1.74 1047.45 814.25 299054.63 Indusind Bank 1414.15 1.45 0.1 1475.5 990.25 109723.22 Bank Of Baroda 189.3 -5.55 -2.85 219.6 142.45 97893.89

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range Today, Axis Bank stock had a low price of ₹953.3 and a high price of ₹975.

Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Axis Bank Ltd stock is 814.30, while the 52-week high price is 1047.50.

Axis Bank October futures opened at 952.8 as against previous close of 956.9 Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 971.95. The bid price stands at 971.6, while the offer price is 972.05. The offer quantity is 625 shares, and the bid quantity is 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 18,796,875 shares.

Top active options for Axis Bank Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (+19.82%) & ₹26.4 (+22.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (-30.11%) & ₹16.55 (-27.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 987.20 10 Days 998.45 20 Days 1007.29 50 Days 991.64 100 Days 977.27 300 Days 929.25

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.22% 3 Months 1.87% 6 Months 7.64% YTD 2.32% 1 Year 5.83%

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹963.45 on last trading day On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 90908 shares and closed at a price of ₹963.45.