Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's 955.35

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹963.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹974 and a low of ₹951.55. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹294,450.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 90,908 shares.
Axis Bank's stock today closed at ₹971.95, with a net change of ₹16.6 and a percent change of 1.74. Yesterday's closing price was ₹955.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|547.15
|-9.2
|-1.65
|629.65
|499.35
|488310.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1694.55
|-34.55
|-2.0
|2063.0
|1644.2
|336631.95
|Axis Bank
|971.95
|16.6
|1.74
|1047.45
|814.25
|299054.63
|Indusind Bank
|1414.15
|1.45
|0.1
|1475.5
|990.25
|109723.22
|Bank Of Baroda
|189.3
|-5.55
|-2.85
|219.6
|142.45
|97893.89
Today, Axis Bank stock had a low price of ₹953.3 and a high price of ₹975.
The 52-week low price for Axis Bank Ltd stock is 814.30, while the 52-week high price is 1047.50.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 971.95. The bid price stands at 971.6, while the offer price is 972.05. The offer quantity is 625 shares, and the bid quantity is 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is 18,796,875 shares.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at a price of ₹971.15, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 15.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.65% and has gained 15.8 points.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (+19.82%) & ₹26.4 (+22.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (-30.11%) & ₹16.55 (-27.73%) respectively.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹968.7 with a percent change of 1.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.4% from its previous closing price. The net change is 13.35, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹13.35 in value. Overall, the stock of Axis Bank is performing well with a positive change in price.
The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is ₹953.3 and the high price is ₹974.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 968.05. The bid price is 967.4 and the offer price is 967.8. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 20,465,625.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹968.3, which represents a 1.36% increase compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹12.95.
|5 Days
|987.20
|10 Days
|998.45
|20 Days
|1007.29
|50 Days
|991.64
|100 Days
|977.27
|300 Days
|929.25
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.15 (+30.41%) & ₹28.15 (+30.93%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.3 (-28.49%) & ₹16.7 (-27.07%) respectively.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹969.5, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.48% and has seen a net gain of 14.15 points.
The Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹953.3 and a high of ₹974 today.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 971.55. The bid price is 972.35 and the offer price is 972.75. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is also 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 19310000.
The current day's low price of Axis Bank stock is ₹953.3, while the high price is ₹974.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.1 (+11.52%) & ₹24.9 (+15.81%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.5 (-16.67%) & ₹19.5 (-14.85%) respectively.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹965, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 9.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.01% and the value has increased by ₹9.65.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 957.6 with a bid price of 957.35 and an offer price of 957.6. The offer quantity is 625 shares and the bid quantity is also 625 shares. The open interest for the stock is 18,058,125.
Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹953.3 and the high price was ₹969.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹960.45 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 5.1.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.45 (+5.53%) & ₹23.9 (+11.16%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.2 (-12.9%) & ₹20.0 (-12.66%) respectively.
Today, the low price of Axis Bank stock was ₹953.3, while the high price was ₹969.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹964.2. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.85, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹8.85.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 966.1 with a bid price of 965.2 and an offer price of 965.55. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The stock has an open interest of 17,252,500.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹966.3, which represents a 1.15% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 10.95 in the stock price.
|1 Week
|-5.22%
|3 Months
|1.87%
|6 Months
|7.64%
|YTD
|2.32%
|1 Year
|5.83%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹955.35 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.84%, resulting in a net change of -8.1, or a decrease of ₹8.1.
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 90908 shares and closed at a price of ₹963.45.
