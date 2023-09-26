Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares slide as investors lose confidence

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1012.05 and closed at ₹1018.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1025.9 and a low of ₹1005.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently ₹314,018.48 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,821 shares.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1015.3, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of ₹3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.8%
|3 Months
|1.17%
|6 Months
|22.27%
|YTD
|9.12%
|1 Year
|32.57%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1019 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and the net change in price is 0.8.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 66,821 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1018.2.
