Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares slide as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1019 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1012.05 and closed at 1018.2. The stock reached a high of 1025.9 and a low of 1005.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is currently 314,018.48 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1015.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1019

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1015.3, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of 3.7.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months1.17%
6 Months22.27%
YTD9.12%
1 Year32.57%
26 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1019, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹1018.2

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1019 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and the net change in price is 0.8.

26 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1018.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 66,821 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1018.2.

