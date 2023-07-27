Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 962.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 976.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹965 and the close price was ₹962.85. The highest price during the day was ₹979.85 and the lowest price was ₹963. The market capitalization of the company is ₹300,873.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹989.9 and the 52-week low is ₹702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 159,434 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:03:48 AM IST
