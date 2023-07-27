Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 962.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 976.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 965 and the close price was 962.85. The highest price during the day was 979.85 and the lowest price was 963. The market capitalization of the company is 300,873.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 989.9 and the 52-week low is 702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 159,434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹962.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 159,434 shares. The closing price for the stock was 962.85.

