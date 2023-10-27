comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1001.75, up 3.07% from yesterday's 971.95
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1001.75, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹971.95

23 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 971.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 959.85 and closed at 955.35. The stock had a high of 975 and a low of 953.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 299,566.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The stock had a trading volume of 495,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:35:34 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1001.75, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹971.95

Axis Bank stock closed at 1001.75 today, representing a net change of 29.8 and a percentage change of 3.07. Yesterday's closing price was 971.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23:12 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India561.013.852.53629.65499.35500670.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.57.950.472063.01644.2338211.26
Axis Bank1001.7529.83.071047.45814.25308223.65
Indusind Bank1435.721.551.521475.5990.25111395.27
Bank Of Baroda196.97.64.01219.6142.45101824.12
27 Oct 2023, 05:32:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is 973.35 and the high price is 1004.5.

27 Oct 2023, 03:35:24 PM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 983.5 as against previous close of 978.4

Axis Bank, with a spot price of 1000, has a bid price of 1004.3 and an offer price of 1004.35. The offer quantity is 625, while the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 53203125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:08:54 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1002.95, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹971.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1002.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.19, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 31, indicating that the stock has increased by 31 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:50:38 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.7 (+43.25%) & 32.4 (+41.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.85 (-50.84%) & 12.55 (-46.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42:55 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹995.5, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 995.5, which is a 2.42% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 23.55.

27 Oct 2023, 02:32:43 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India561.0513.92.54629.65499.35500715.35
Kotak Mahindra Bank1703.38.750.522063.01644.2338370.18
Axis Bank993.721.752.241047.45814.25305746.78
Indusind Bank1440.326.151.851475.5990.25111752.19
Bank Of Baroda196.757.453.94219.6142.45101746.55
27 Oct 2023, 02:16:33 PM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 983.5 as against previous close of 978.4

Axis Bank, with a spot price of 987.05, has a bid price of 990.7 and an offer price of 990.9. The offer quantity stands at 2500, while the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an impressive open interest of 51,156,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:14:42 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is 973.35, while the high price is 989.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:58:37 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹987.9, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 987.9, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 15.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.64% and a net gain of 15.95. Investors in Axis Bank may view this as a positive sign and may consider it as a good time to buy or hold onto the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 01:38:59 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days976.60
10 Days992.75
20 Days1004.11
50 Days991.95
100 Days977.68
300 Days929.35
27 Oct 2023, 01:20:36 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.8 (+9.34%) & 25.65 (+12.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.35 (-38.24%) & 16.45 (-30.3%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14:06 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock reached a low of 973.35 and a high of 989.90 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:05:11 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹985.45, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 985.45. There has been a percent change of 1.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock has seen a modest rise in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:51:08 PM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:34:44 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹985.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 985.3, which represents a 1.37% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 13.35.

Click here for Axis Bank AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:31:40 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India558.9511.82.16629.65499.35498841.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1698.74.150.242063.01644.2337456.37
Axis Bank987.2515.31.571047.45814.25303762.21
Indusind Bank1431.217.051.211475.5990.25111046.12
Bank Of Baroda195.255.953.14219.6142.45100970.85
27 Oct 2023, 12:20:52 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock reached a low price of 973.35 and a high price of 989.9 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:08:57 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.65 (+15.22%) & 26.7 (+16.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.2 (-39.5%) & 15.85 (-32.84%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:45:36 AM IST

Axis Bank October futures opened at 983.5 as against previous close of 978.4

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 986.2. The bid price is 990.05 and the offer price is 990.3. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50,506,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:44:13 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹985, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 985. There has been a 1.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.05.

27 Oct 2023, 11:34:21 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India560.8513.72.5629.65499.35500536.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1698.03.450.22063.01644.2337317.31
Axis Bank986.014.051.451047.45814.25303377.61
Indusind Bank1429.014.851.051475.5990.25110875.42
Bank Of Baroda196.256.953.67219.6142.45101487.98
27 Oct 2023, 11:17:46 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 973.35 and the high price was 985.25.

27 Oct 2023, 11:07:20 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹984.8, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current price of Axis Bank stock is 984.8, which represents a 1.32% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 12.85 in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 10:51:11 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.65 (+8.3%) & 25.3 (+10.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.55 (-28.15%) & 18.4 (-22.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:31:13 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹980.85, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹971.95

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 980.85 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:31:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India558.010.851.98629.65499.35497993.35
Kotak Mahindra Bank1695.00.450.032063.01644.2336721.34
Axis Bank980.858.90.921047.45814.25301793.03
Indusind Bank1421.97.750.551475.5990.25110324.54
Bank Of Baroda195.05.73.01219.6142.45100841.56
27 Oct 2023, 10:23:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock had a low price of 973.35 and a high price of 983.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:50 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:56:00 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The stock price of Axis Bank is currently 971.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.6 points.

27 Oct 2023, 09:43:12 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.09%
3 Months6.27%
6 Months10.28%
YTD4.1%
1 Year7.66%
27 Oct 2023, 09:10:13 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹971.95, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹955.35

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 971.95, with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 16.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.74% and has gained 16.6 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of 971.95.

27 Oct 2023, 08:01:17 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹955.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 495,732 shares, and the closing price was 955.35.

