Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1001.75, up 3.07% from yesterday's 971.95

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹959.85 and closed at ₹955.35. The stock had a high of ₹975 and a low of ₹953.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹299,566.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The stock had a trading volume of 495,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Axis Bank stock closed at ₹1001.75 today, representing a net change of ₹29.8 and a percentage change of 3.07. Yesterday's closing price was ₹971.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|561.0
|13.85
|2.53
|629.65
|499.35
|500670.73
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1702.5
|7.95
|0.47
|2063.0
|1644.2
|338211.26
|Axis Bank
|1001.75
|29.8
|3.07
|1047.45
|814.25
|308223.65
|Indusind Bank
|1435.7
|21.55
|1.52
|1475.5
|990.25
|111395.27
|Bank Of Baroda
|196.9
|7.6
|4.01
|219.6
|142.45
|101824.12
The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is ₹973.35 and the high price is ₹1004.5.
Axis Bank, with a spot price of 1000, has a bid price of 1004.3 and an offer price of 1004.35. The offer quantity is 625, while the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 53203125.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1002.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.19, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 31, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹31 in value.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.7 (+43.25%) & ₹32.4 (+41.79%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (-50.84%) & ₹12.55 (-46.82%) respectively.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹995.5, which is a 2.42% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is ₹23.55.
Axis Bank, with a spot price of 987.05, has a bid price of 990.7 and an offer price of 990.9. The offer quantity stands at 2500, while the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an impressive open interest of 51,156,250.
The current day's low price for Axis Bank stock is ₹973.35, while the high price is ₹989.9.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹987.9, with a percent change of 1.64 and a net change of 15.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.64% and a net gain of 15.95. Investors in Axis Bank may view this as a positive sign and may consider it as a good time to buy or hold onto the stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|976.60
|10 Days
|992.75
|20 Days
|1004.11
|50 Days
|991.95
|100 Days
|977.68
|300 Days
|929.35
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.8 (+9.34%) & ₹25.65 (+12.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.35 (-38.24%) & ₹16.45 (-30.3%) respectively.
The Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹973.35 and a high of ₹989.90 on the current day.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹985.45. There has been a percent change of 1.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock has seen a modest rise in value.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹985.3, which represents a 1.37% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 13.35.
The Axis Bank stock reached a low price of ₹973.35 and a high price of ₹989.9 on the current day.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.65 (+15.22%) & ₹26.7 (+16.85%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (-39.5%) & ₹15.85 (-32.84%) respectively.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 986.2. The bid price is 990.05 and the offer price is 990.3. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50,506,250.
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹985. There has been a 1.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹13.05.
Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹973.35 and the high price was ₹985.25.
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹984.8, which represents a 1.32% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 12.85 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.65 (+8.3%) & ₹25.3 (+10.72%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹950.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.55 (-28.15%) & ₹18.4 (-22.03%) respectively.
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹980.85 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The Axis Bank stock had a low price of ₹973.35 and a high price of ₹983.95 on the current day.
The stock price of Axis Bank is currently ₹971.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 16.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 16.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.09%
|3 Months
|6.27%
|6 Months
|10.28%
|YTD
|4.1%
|1 Year
|7.66%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹971.95, with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 16.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.74% and has gained 16.6 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of ₹971.95.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 495,732 shares, and the closing price was ₹955.35.
