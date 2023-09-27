Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stocks surge, trading on a high note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1014.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's opening price was 1017.25 and the closing price was 1019. The highest price reached during the day was 1020, while the lowest price was 1011. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 312,184.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 706. The stock had a BSE volume of 37,786 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1015.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1014.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1015.8. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.7.

27 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1019 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 37,786 shares with a closing price of 1,019.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.