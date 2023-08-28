Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Rises Today
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 983.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹976.95 and closed at ₹981.65. The stock reached a high of ₹988 and a low of ₹971 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹302,879.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹994.55, while the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock was 807,319 shares.
