Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Rises Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 983.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 976.95 and closed at 981.65. The stock reached a high of 988 and a low of 971 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 302,879.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 994.55, while the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the stock was 807,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹984.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹983.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 984.65. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months2.16%
6 Months15.47%
YTD5.29%
1 Year32.25%
28 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹983.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹981.65

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 983.15. It has experienced a net change of 1.5, resulting in a percent change of 0.15.

28 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹981.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 807,319. The closing price for the day was 981.65.

