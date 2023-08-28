Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Rises Today

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹976.95 and closed at ₹981.65. The stock reached a high of ₹988 and a low of ₹971 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹302,879.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹994.55, while the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock was 807,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹984.65. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|2.16%
|6 Months
|15.47%
|YTD
|5.29%
|1 Year
|32.25%
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹983.15. It has experienced a net change of 1.5, resulting in a percent change of 0.15.
On the last day of trading for Axis Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 807,319. The closing price for the day was ₹981.65.
