Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1094.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1106.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Axis Bank was 1093.95 and the close price was 1094.25. The high and low prices for the day were 1110 and 1090 respectively. The market capitalization of the bank was 341,226.26 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock were 1151.5 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 106,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1094.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 106,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1094.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.