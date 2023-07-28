comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 959.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis BankPremium
Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 985 and the close price was 976.85. The stock had a high of 989.2 and a low of 956. The market capitalization of the bank was 295,616.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 989.9 and the 52-week low was 702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 249,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:16:37 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.55, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹959.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 953.55 with a negative percent change of -0.65. This represents a net change of -6.2.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03:46 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹959.75, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹976.85

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 959.75. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 17.1.

28 Jul 2023, 08:18:58 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹976.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 249,826 shares. The closing price for the day was 976.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout