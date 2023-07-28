Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 959.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.55 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 985 and the close price was 976.85. The stock had a high of 989.2 and a low of 956. The market capitalization of the bank was 295,616.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 989.9 and the 52-week low was 702.15. The BSE volume for the day was 249,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹953.55, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹959.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 953.55 with a negative percent change of -0.65. This represents a net change of -6.2.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹959.75, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹976.85

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 959.75. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 17.1.

28 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹976.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 249,826 shares. The closing price for the day was 976.85.

