Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's shares are up today

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1001 and closed at ₹999.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1010.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹999.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹310,773.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1047.45 and ₹814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 542,654 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank stock's low price today was ₹1009.45 and its high price was ₹1016.05.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1014.2 with a bid price of 1014.7 and an offer price of 1014.9. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 38,637,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1013.95, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 5.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and the net change in price is 5.8 rupees. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Axis Bank.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|0.9%
|6 Months
|8.8%
|YTD
|8.01%
|1 Year
|14.79%
The current stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1008.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.91, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.1. Overall, the stock has shown some positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 542,654 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at ₹999.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!