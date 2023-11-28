Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's shares are up today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1008.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1013.95 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1001 and closed at 999.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1010.5, while the lowest price recorded was 999.8. The market capitalization of the company is 310,773.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1047.45 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 542,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price today was 1009.45 and its high price was 1016.05.

28 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Axis Bank November futures opened at 1012.6 as against previous close of 1010.4

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1014.2 with a bid price of 1014.7 and an offer price of 1014.9. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 38,637,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1013.95, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1008.15

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1013.95, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 5.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and the net change in price is 5.8 rupees. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Axis Bank.

28 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months0.9%
6 Months8.8%
YTD8.01%
1 Year14.79%
28 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1008.15, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹999.05

The current stock price of Axis Bank is 1008.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.91, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.1. Overall, the stock has shown some positive movement.

28 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹999.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 542,654 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 999.05.

