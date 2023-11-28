Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's shares are up today

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1001 and closed at ₹999.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1010.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹999.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹310,773.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1047.45 and ₹814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 542,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.