Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1015.8 and closed at ₹1014.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1027.85 and a low of ₹1004.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹316,188.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1047.45 and ₹706 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,664 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1014.1 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 45,664 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1014.1.