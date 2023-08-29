Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock rises sharply on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 983.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.8 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at a price of 983 and closed at 983.15. The stock had a high of 992 and a low of 921. The market capitalization of the bank is 304,928.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 994.55 and the 52-week low is 706. The stock had a trading volume of 114,957 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹989.8, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹983.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 989.8. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

29 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹983.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank's BSE volume was 114,957 shares, and the closing price was 983.15.

