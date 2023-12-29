Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1106.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1108 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 1109.85 and closed at 1106.55. The stock's highest price during the day was 1112.5 and the lowest was 1098.15. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 341,709.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 123,843 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1106.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Axis Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 123,843 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1106.55.

