Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 1043.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1065.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank's stock opened at 1059.3 on the last day, with a closing price of 1058.75. The stock reached a high of 1064.25 and a low of 1025.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 321,738.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5, while the 52-week low is 814.25. The stock had a trading volume of 930,461 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 1039.9, while its high price was 1067.85.

29 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1065.45, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹1043.1

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1065.45 with a percent change of 2.14. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.14% from its previous value. The net change is 22.35, which means that the stock has increased by 22.35 in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its price.

Click here for Axis Bank News

29 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 19.0 (+28.38%) & 42.9 (+32.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 19.25 (-39.18%) & 7.25 (-48.21%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India623.5510.651.74660.4499.35556494.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1810.4543.152.442063.01644.2359656.14
Axis Bank1065.522.42.151151.5814.25327838.58
Indusind Bank1527.5514.50.961694.35990.25118521.87
Bank Of Baroda234.87.653.37240.0146.5121423.58
29 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Axis Bank's stock price had a low of 1039.9 and a high of 1067.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1066.7, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1043.1

The stock price of Axis Bank is currently at 1066.7 with a percent change of 2.26. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 23.6.

Click here for Axis Bank Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Axis Bank January futures opened at 1046.25 as against previous close of 1050.65

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1062.1. The bid price is 1070.1 and the offer price is 1070.5. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is also 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 56043750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1057.8, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1043.1

The current data shows that Axis Bank stock has a price of 1057.8. There has been a percent change of 1.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 14.7 points. Overall, the data suggests that Axis Bank stock has experienced a positive movement.

29 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.03%
3 Months-4.23%
6 Months8.58%
YTD-5.45%
1 Year16.8%
29 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1043.1, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1058.75

As of the current data, Axis Bank stock is priced at 1043.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.65, which means the stock has decreased by 15.65.

Click here for Axis Bank Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed at ₹1058.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Axis Bank trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 930,461. The closing price for the day was 1058.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!