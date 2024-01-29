Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock surges on positive trading day

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1039.9, while its high price was ₹1067.85.

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1065.45, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹1043.1 The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1065.45 with a percent change of 2.14. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.14% from its previous value. The net change is 22.35, which means that the stock has increased by ₹22.35 in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its price.

Top active options for Axis Bank Top active call options for Axis Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹19.0 (+28.38%) & ₹42.9 (+32.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Axis Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹19.25 (-39.18%) & ₹7.25 (-48.21%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap State Bank Of India 623.55 10.65 1.74 660.4 499.35 556494.18 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1810.45 43.15 2.44 2063.0 1644.2 359656.14 Axis Bank 1065.5 22.4 2.15 1151.5 814.25 327838.58 Indusind Bank 1527.55 14.5 0.96 1694.35 990.25 118521.87 Bank Of Baroda 234.8 7.65 3.37 240.0 146.5 121423.58 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1066.7, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1043.1 The stock price of Axis Bank is currently at ₹1066.7 with a percent change of 2.26. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.6, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹23.6.

Axis Bank January futures opened at 1046.25 as against previous close of 1050.65 Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1062.1. The bid price is 1070.1 and the offer price is 1070.5. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is also 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 56043750.

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.03% 3 Months -4.23% 6 Months 8.58% YTD -5.45% 1 Year 16.8% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

