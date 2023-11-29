Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Axis Bank was ₹1010.35 and the close price was ₹1008.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1021.8 and a low of ₹1009.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹314,549.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 51,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.