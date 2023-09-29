Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares rise on positive market sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1025.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1029.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1027.75 and closed at 1025.1. The stock reached a high of 1037.55 and a low of 1025.2. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 317,128.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 706. There were 80,271 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1029.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1025.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1029.05 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% or 3.95 rupees. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Axis Bank.

29 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1025.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Axis Bank had a trading volume of 80,271 shares. The closing price for Axis Bank shares on that day was 1,025.1.

