Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares rise on positive market sentiment

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1027.75 and closed at ₹1025.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1037.55 and a low of ₹1025.2. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹317,128.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1047.45 and the 52-week low is ₹706. There were 80,271 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1029.05 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% or 3.95 rupees. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Axis Bank.
