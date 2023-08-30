Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge 5% on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹991 and closed at ₹989.8. The stock reached a high of ₹991 and a low of ₹977.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹302,001.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹994.55 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 58,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹992.5, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 12.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|1.23%
|6 Months
|16.18%
|YTD
|5.03%
|1 Year
|34.58%
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹980.3 with a percent change of -0.96. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.96% from its previous value. The net change is -9.5, indicating a decrease of 9.5 points in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decrease in the Axis Bank stock price.
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 58309 shares and closed at a price of ₹989.8.
