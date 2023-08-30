Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge 5% on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹991 and closed at ₹989.8. The stock reached a high of ₹991 and a low of ₹977.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹302,001.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹994.55 and the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the day was 58,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.