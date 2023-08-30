Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge 5% on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 980.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 992.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 991 and closed at 989.8. The stock reached a high of 991 and a low of 977.5. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 302,001.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 994.55 and the 52-week low is 706. The BSE volume for the day was 58,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹992.5, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹980.3

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 992.5, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 12.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months16.18%
YTD5.03%
1 Year34.58%
30 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹980.3, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹989.8

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 980.3 with a percent change of -0.96. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.96% from its previous value. The net change is -9.5, indicating a decrease of 9.5 points in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decrease in the Axis Bank stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹989.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 58309 shares and closed at a price of 989.8.

