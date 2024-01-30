Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 1043.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1061.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1039.9 and closed at 1043.1. The stock reached a high of 1067.85 and a low of 1039.9. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 327,413.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 226,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1061.5, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹1043.1

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1061.5 with a 1.76% increase in price. The net change in price is 18.4.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.95%
3 Months-4.39%
6 Months11.25%
YTD-3.72%
1 Year21.46%
30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1061.5, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹1043.1

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1061.5 with a percent change of 1.76. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% compared to its previous value. The net change is 18.4, which means that the stock has risen by 18.4 points. Overall, these figures suggest that Axis Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1043.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 226,827 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1043.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!