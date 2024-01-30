Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1039.9 and closed at ₹1043.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1067.85 and a low of ₹1039.9. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹327,413.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 226,827 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1061.5 with a 1.76% increase in price. The net change in price is 18.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.95%
|3 Months
|-4.39%
|6 Months
|11.25%
|YTD
|-3.72%
|1 Year
|21.46%
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1061.5 with a percent change of 1.76. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% compared to its previous value. The net change is 18.4, which means that the stock has risen by 18.4 points. Overall, these figures suggest that Axis Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 226,827 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1043.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!