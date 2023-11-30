Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1060.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1070 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1022.05 and closed at 1020.4. The stock reached a high of 1063.8 and a low of 1020.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 326880.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1047.45 and 814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1070, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1060.4

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1070. There has been a 0.91% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9.6, which means that the stock has increased by 9.6 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.89%
3 Months4.89%
6 Months15.88%
YTD13.54%
1 Year18.78%
30 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1060.4, up 3.92% from yesterday's ₹1020.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is 1060.4. It has experienced a percent change of 3.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 40, indicating that the stock price has increased by 40. Overall, the stock of Axis Bank has shown positive momentum and has increased in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1020.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 141,427 shares with a closing price of 1020.4.

