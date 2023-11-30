Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1022.05 and closed at ₹1020.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1063.8 and a low of ₹1020.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹326880.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1047.45 and ₹814.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 141,427 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1070. There has been a 0.91% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9.6, which means that the stock has increased by 9.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.89%
|3 Months
|4.89%
|6 Months
|15.88%
|YTD
|13.54%
|1 Year
|18.78%
The current data shows that the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1060.4. It has experienced a percent change of 3.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 40, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹40. Overall, the stock of Axis Bank has shown positive momentum and has increased in value.
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 141,427 shares with a closing price of ₹1020.4.
