Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises on the Market

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹981.65 and closed at ₹971.95. The stock had a high of ₹1004.5 and a low of ₹973.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹308,751.72 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 416,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.