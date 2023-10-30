Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises on the Market

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹981.65 and closed at ₹971.95. The stock had a high of ₹1004.5 and a low of ₹973.35. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹308,751.72 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1047.45, while the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 416,478 shares.
30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|9.49%
|6 Months
|16.6%
|YTD
|7.39%
|1 Year
|9.57%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1001.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1001.75
Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is ₹1001.75. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.
30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹971.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 416,478 shares with a closing price of ₹971.95.