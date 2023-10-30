Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Rises on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1001.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at 981.65 and closed at 971.95. The stock had a high of 1004.5 and a low of 973.35. The market capitalization of the bank is 308,751.72 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 1047.45, while the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the day was 416,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months9.49%
6 Months16.6%
YTD7.39%
1 Year9.57%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1001.75, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1001.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Axis Bank is 1001.75. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹971.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a BSE volume of 416,478 shares with a closing price of 971.95.

