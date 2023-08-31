Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹981.1 and closed at ₹980.3. The stock reached a high of ₹997.85 and a low of ₹979.7. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹302,713.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹994.55, while the 52-week low is ₹706. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 309,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.