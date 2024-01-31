Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1061.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1053.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1061.9 and closed at 1061.5. The stock had a high of 1070.35 and a low of 1051. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is 325,054.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 106,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1053.85, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1061.5

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1053.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.72%, resulting in a net change of -7.65.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1061.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 106,235 shares. The closing price for the day was 1061.5.

