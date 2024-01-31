Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1061.9 and closed at ₹1061.5. The stock had a high of ₹1070.35 and a low of ₹1051. The market capitalization of Axis Bank is ₹325,054.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 106,235 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1053.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.72%, resulting in a net change of -7.65.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 106,235 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1061.5.
