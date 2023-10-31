Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's Stock Makes Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 988.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank

On the last day, Axis Bank had an open price of 1001.75 and a close price of 1001.75. The stock reached a high of 1002.15 and a low of 979.5. The market capitalization of the company is 304,714.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1047.45 and the 52-week low is 814.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 174,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹995.9, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹988.65

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 995.9. It has seen a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.25, suggesting a positive movement.

31 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1001.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 174,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1001.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.