Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1053.1, up 0.46% from yesterday's 1048.3

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1054, closed at ₹1053.6, with a high of ₹1058.45 and a low of ₹1044.55. The market cap stood at 323549.33 cr with a 52-week high of 1151.5 and a 52-week low of 826.6. The BSE volume recorded was 323012 shares.
Axis Bank stock closed at ₹1053.1 today, which is a 0.46% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹1048.3. The net change for the day was an increase of 4.8 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|758.2
|5.6
|0.74
|793.5
|501.85
|676664.08
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1789.5
|3.7
|0.21
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355494.3
|Axis Bank
|1053.1
|4.8
|0.46
|1151.5
|826.6
|324023.29
|Punjab National Bank
|125.55
|1.2
|0.97
|133.0
|44.41
|138243.3
|Bank Of Baroda
|266.7
|2.5
|0.95
|285.5
|158.65
|137920.23
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1048 and a high of ₹1063.3.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1052.3 with a bid price of 1060.0 and an offer price of 1060.1. The bid quantity is 11250 and the offer quantity is 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50034375.
Axis Bank Ltd stock has seen a 52-week low price of 843.95 and a high price of 1151.85. This indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1052.45, with a net change of ₹4.15 and a percent change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.6 (+1.66%) & ₹11.8 (-4.07%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.35 (-24.02%) & ₹6.2 (-42.33%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1055.3, with a 0.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7 points.
Axis Bank stock opened at ₹1048 and reached a high of ₹1063.3 during the day's trading session. The stock's low for the day was ₹1048.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1054.8 with a bid price of 1062.2 and an offer price of 1062.5. The bid quantity is 2500 and the offer quantity is 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 49439375. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions about trading this stock.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1056.1 with a net change of 7.8, representing a 0.74% increase. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price for the day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1042.57
|10 Days
|1046.41
|20 Days
|1071.95
|50 Days
|1074.53
|100 Days
|1076.66
|300 Days
|1026.90
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹29.6 (+9.02%) & ₹12.75 (+3.66%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹22.7 (-29.17%) & ₹5.7 (-46.98%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock opened at ₹1063.3 and reached a high of ₹1063.3 during the day, while the low for the day was ₹1048.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1059.45, with a net change of 11.15 and a percent change of 1.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank Board Meetings
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1061.65 with a bid price of 1068.3 and an offer price of 1068.7. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 49026875.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1061.1, with a percent change of 1.22% and a net change of 12.8 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1048 and a high of ₹1063.3.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹30.3 (+11.6%) & ₹13.35 (+8.54%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹22.5 (-29.8%) & ₹5.8 (-46.05%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1060.65, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 12.35 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1055.55 with a bid price of 1062.0 and an offer price of 1062.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 625. The stock has an open interest of 48,825,000 shares, indicating significant market interest and activity in Axis Bank.
Axis Bank stock's price ranged between ₹1048 and ₹1062 on the current day.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1055.5 with a net change of 7.2 and a percent change of 0.69.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹29.55 (+8.84%) & ₹13.2 (+7.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.25 (-24.34%) & ₹6.75 (-37.21%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1058.7, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 10.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank's stock had a low price of ₹1048 and a high price of ₹1062 on the current trading day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1057.35 with a bid price of 1063.2 and an offer price of 1063.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 48,839,375.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1055.25, with a net change of 6.95 and a percent change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|-7.07%
|6 Months
|1.58%
|YTD
|-5.0%
|1 Year
|24.28%
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1048.3, with a decrease of 0.5% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of -5.3.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Axis Bank had a volume of 323,012 shares with a closing price of ₹1053.6.
