Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1053.1, up 0.46% from yesterday's 1048.3

25 min read . 06:30 PM IST Trade
Axis Bank stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1048.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1053.1 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1054, closed at 1053.6, with a high of 1058.45 and a low of 1044.55. The market cap stood at 323549.33 cr with a 52-week high of 1151.5 and a 52-week low of 826.6. The BSE volume recorded was 323012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1053.1, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock closed at 1053.1 today, which is a 0.46% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1048.3. The net change for the day was an increase of 4.8 points.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India758.25.60.74793.5501.85676664.08
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.53.70.212063.01666.8355494.3
Axis Bank1053.14.80.461151.5826.6324023.29
Punjab National Bank125.551.20.97133.044.41138243.3
Bank Of Baroda266.72.50.95285.5158.65137920.23
01 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1048 and a high of 1063.3.

01 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST Axis Bank April futures opened at 1056.95 as against previous close of 1054.55

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1052.3 with a bid price of 1060.0 and an offer price of 1060.1. The bid quantity is 11250 and the offer quantity is 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 50034375.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Axis Bank Ltd stock has seen a 52-week low price of 843.95 and a high price of 1151.85. This indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052.45, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1052.45, with a net change of 4.15 and a percent change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 27.6 (+1.66%) & 11.8 (-4.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 24.35 (-24.02%) & 6.2 (-42.33%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India756.03.40.45793.5501.85674700.66
Kotak Mahindra Bank1795.69.80.552063.01666.8356706.1
Axis Bank1055.557.250.691151.5826.6324777.11
Punjab National Bank125.61.251.01133.044.41138298.36
Bank Of Baroda266.32.10.79285.5158.65137713.37
01 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.3, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1055.3, with a 0.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7 points.

Click here for Axis Bank Shareholdings

01 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock opened at 1048 and reached a high of 1063.3 during the day's trading session. The stock's low for the day was 1048.

01 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Axis Bank April futures opened at 1056.95 as against previous close of 1054.55

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1054.8 with a bid price of 1062.2 and an offer price of 1062.5. The bid quantity is 2500 and the offer quantity is 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 49439375. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions about trading this stock.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1056.1, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1056.1 with a net change of 7.8, representing a 0.74% increase. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price for the day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1042.57
10 Days1046.41
20 Days1071.95
50 Days1074.53
100 Days1076.66
300 Days1026.90
01 Apr 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 29.6 (+9.02%) & 12.75 (+3.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 22.7 (-29.17%) & 5.7 (-46.98%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock opened at 1063.3 and reached a high of 1063.3 during the day, while the low for the day was 1048.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1059.45, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1059.45, with a net change of 11.15 and a percent change of 1.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Axis Bank April futures opened at 1056.95 as against previous close of 1054.55

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1061.65 with a bid price of 1068.3 and an offer price of 1068.7. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is 49026875.

01 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India755.753.150.42793.5501.85674477.55
Kotak Mahindra Bank1797.011.20.632063.01666.8356984.22
Axis Bank1060.812.51.191151.5826.6326392.46
Punjab National Bank125.451.10.88133.044.41138133.19
Bank Of Baroda266.32.10.79285.5158.65137713.37
01 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1061.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1061.1, with a percent change of 1.22% and a net change of 12.8 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1048 and a high of 1063.3.

01 Apr 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 30.3 (+11.6%) & 13.35 (+8.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 22.5 (-29.8%) & 5.8 (-46.05%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy21212122
Buy15151512
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1060.65, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1060.65, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 12.35 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India754.652.050.27793.5501.85673495.84
Kotak Mahindra Bank1795.39.50.532063.01666.8356646.5
Axis Bank1062.6514.351.371151.5826.6326961.68
Punjab National Bank125.41.050.84133.044.41138078.14
Bank Of Baroda266.11.90.72285.5158.65137609.95
01 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Axis Bank April futures opened at 1056.95 as against previous close of 1054.55

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1055.55 with a bid price of 1062.0 and an offer price of 1062.45. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 625. The stock has an open interest of 48,825,000 shares, indicating significant market interest and activity in Axis Bank.

01 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price ranged between 1048 and 1062 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:04 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.5, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1055.5 with a net change of 7.2 and a percent change of 0.69.

01 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 29.55 (+8.84%) & 13.2 (+7.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 01 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 24.25 (-24.34%) & 6.75 (-37.21%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India759.26.60.88793.5501.85677556.54
Kotak Mahindra Bank1798.012.20.682063.01666.8357182.87
Axis Bank1059.010.71.021151.5826.6325838.63
Punjab National Bank125.81.451.17133.044.41138518.58
Bank Of Baroda268.13.91.48285.5158.65138644.22
01 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1058.7, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1058.7, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 10.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank's stock had a low price of 1048 and a high price of 1062 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Axis Bank April futures opened at 1056.95 as against previous close of 1054.55

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1057.35 with a bid price of 1063.2 and an offer price of 1063.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 48,839,375.

01 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.25, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1048.3

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1055.25, with a net change of 6.95 and a percent change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months-7.07%
6 Months1.58%
YTD-5.0%
1 Year24.28%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1048.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1048.3, with a decrease of 0.5% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of -5.3.

01 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1053.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Axis Bank had a volume of 323,012 shares with a closing price of 1053.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!