Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1066 and closed at ₹1069.6, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1070 and a low of ₹1058.95 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹331,160 crore, the bank's shares traded 39,293 times on the BSE. Its 52-week high stands at ₹1339.55, while the 52-week low is ₹995.95, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 28.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 39 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1070 & ₹1058.95 yesterday to end at ₹1068.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend