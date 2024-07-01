Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1288.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1289.95 and a low of ₹1261.45. The market capitalization stood at 390128.17 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1308.55 and the low was at ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was at 447965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1281.47
|Support 1
|1254.27
|Resistance 2
|1299.28
|Support 2
|1244.88
|Resistance 3
|1308.67
|Support 3
|1227.07
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 3.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|16
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 447 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1289.95 & ₹1261.45 yesterday to end at ₹1288.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend