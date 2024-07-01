Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1288.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262.45 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1288.85 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1289.95 and a low of 1261.45. The market capitalization stood at 390128.17 crores. The 52-week high was at 1308.55 and the low was at 921. The BSE volume for the day was at 447965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11281.47Support 11254.27
Resistance 21299.28Support 21244.88
Resistance 31308.67Support 31227.07
01 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1310.0, 3.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy17161615
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12516 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 447 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1288.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1289.95 & 1261.45 yesterday to end at 1288.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.