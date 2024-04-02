Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Drop in Trading Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1048, closed at ₹1048.3, reached a high of ₹1063.3, and a low of ₹1048. The market capitalization stood at ₹325030.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low was ₹826.6. The BSE volume for the day was 179436 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|767.35
|9.15
|1.21
|793.5
|501.85
|684830.1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1756.65
|-32.85
|-1.84
|2063.0
|1666.8
|348968.46
|Axis Bank
|1051.05
|-1.9
|-0.18
|1151.5
|826.6
|323392.53
|Punjab National Bank
|126.7
|1.15
|0.92
|133.0
|44.41
|139509.57
|Bank Of Baroda
|271.05
|4.35
|1.63
|285.5
|158.65
|140169.77
Axis Bank stock's price ranged from a low of ₹1040.3 to a high of ₹1055 on the current day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1043.65 with a bid price of 1051.35 and an offer price of 1051.75. The bid quantity is 1875 and the offer quantity is 1250. The open interest for Axis Bank is 52,972,500.
Axis Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 843.95 and a high of 1151.85. This data indicates the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year, showing both the lowest and highest points.
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1044.35 with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -8.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹21.35 (-19.43%) & ₹8.5 (-24.44%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹20.1 (+19.64%) & ₹29.7 (+18.09%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1043.65, with a net change of -9.3 and a percent change of -0.88. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹1040.3 and a high of ₹1055 on the current day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1043.25 with a bid price of 1051.05 and an offer price of 1051.3. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is 2500. The open interest stands at 52610625.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1044.55 with a net change of -8.4 and a percent change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1042.57
|10 Days
|1046.41
|20 Days
|1071.95
|50 Days
|1074.53
|100 Days
|1076.66
|300 Days
|1027.27
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹21.1 (-20.38%) & ₹8.3 (-26.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹21.0 (+25.0%) & ₹31.0 (+23.26%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock's price ranged between ₹1041.05 (low) and ₹1055 (high) on the current trading day.
Axis Bank stock price is currently at ₹1041.85 with a percent change of -1.05% and a net change of -11.1.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1042.9 with a bid price of 1050.55 and an offer price of 1050.8. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is also 625. The open interest for the stock is at 51575000.
Axis Bank stock closed at ₹1043.35, with a decrease of 0.91% or a net change of -9.6.
Today, Axis Bank stock hit a low of ₹1043 and a high of ₹1055.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹22.25 (-16.04%) & ₹9.0 (-20.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.0 (+25.98%) & ₹29.55 (+17.5%) respectively.
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1045.2 with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -7.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1044.65 with a bid price of 1052.0 and an offer price of 1052.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 1875 and an offer quantity of 625. The open interest for Axis Bank is at 50,793,750.
Axis Bank stock's high on the current day was ₹1055 and the low was ₹1043.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1043.9 with a net change of -9.05 and a percent change of -0.86. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹24.65 (-6.98%) & ₹10.0 (-11.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 02 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.25 (+8.35%) & ₹7.45 (+17.32%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1049.45, with a net change of -3.5 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹1046.35 and a high of ₹1055 on the current trading day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.4 with a bid price of 1054.25 and an offer price of 1054.65. The bid and offer quantities are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 49949375, indicating strong market interest.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1048.95, which represents a decrease of 0.38% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -4, indicating a slight decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.69%
|3 Months
|-6.32%
|6 Months
|1.58%
|YTD
|-4.46%
|1 Year
|22.67%
The current price of Axis Bank stock is ₹1053.1 with a net change of 4.8 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Axis Bank had a volume of 179,436 shares with a closing price of ₹1048.3.
