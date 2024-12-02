Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1132.5, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹1140.85 and a low of ₹1127.95. With a market capitalization of ₹351,629.2 crore, it remains significant in the market. The 52-week range highlights a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, while the BSE recorded a trading volume of 168,713 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1367.0, 20.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|18
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 168 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1140.85 & ₹1127.95 yesterday to end at ₹1136.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend